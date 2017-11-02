Numerous arrests made in latest Bear Creek Greenway sweep

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies completed another sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway.
The nearly 18-mile bike and walking path extends from Ashland to Central Point and has long been a haven for transient activity. The illegal camping sites often accompany a substantial amount of trash.
On Wednesday night, police went through illegal homeless camps along the greenway in Medford and near the Jackson County Expo. People found camping were told they had 24 hours to vacate and remove their property. They were also given an extensive list of resources for help, JSCO said.
Several arrests were made on numerous charges including outstanding warrants, possession of drugs, trespassing, failure to register as a sex offender, illegal burning and ordinance violations.
Medford police said the toll illegal camping takes on the environment and the safety issues it causes to people using the bike path can’t be ignored.
Jackson County Community Justice work crews began cleaning up trash and debris left behind at the sites Thursday morning.