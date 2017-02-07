Home
Demolishing a recession in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An effort is underway in Klamath Falls to grow economic development by weeding out abandoned properties.

Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd hopes to see more ‘blighted’ structures demolished in the near future.  “With permission of the owners that own the property, we’re going to remove a few, four to be exact; blighted homes within the county.”

Greg O’Sullivan of the Klamath County Economic Development Association believes the run down homes may be discouraging new business development.  “Those are important things for companies, or those looking to invest in this area.”

But even if the homes aren’t worth anything, it still costs money to tear them down.

Commissioner Boyd says the recent sale of a county building downtown will help to provide some funding.  “We sold the veterans building, and we’re going to use some of the proceeds from that building to work with this pilot project.”

O’Sullivan adds:  “They are going to fund the first four demolitions, so that dump fees are covered.”

O’Sullivan points out that the homes being torn down are chosen carefully.  “By no means to we intend to put anybody in residence out of their homes – we’re taking homes that are completely uninhabitable.”

They’re hoping that renovation, or removal of some eyesores will improve the county’s image.

A similar effort is also underway in the city of Klamath Falls.

Code enforcement officers have identified about 40 blighted properties in the city limits.

Lyle Ahrens
