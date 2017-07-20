O.J. Simpson granted parole

——————————
Carson City, Nev. (CNN) – O.J. Simpson seemed happy yet apologetic appearing before the Nevada parole board.
The former football star has spent nearly nine years behind bars for armed robbery and other crimes.
Now it’s up to the board to determine whether one of America’s most notorious prisoners will be set free.
The one time NFL great spent the last eight and a half years behind bars.
Before the hearing, some of Simpson’s friends and family arrived at the prison–including his daughter, Arnell.
During the hearing, one board member said, “Mr. Simpson, you are getting the same hearing as everyone else is. So I want to make that clear from the get go.”
Simpson replied with a laugh, “Sure.”
Famously acquitted for the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Simpson was found guilty in 2008 of kidnapping, armed robbery and ten other charges after he and a group of men robbed two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room.
A judge sentenced Simpson to 33 years.
Simpson said during the hearing, “I wish this would have never happened.”
According to prison guards and an inmate–despite his celebrity status–Simpson has maintained a low profile.
Spending his days in lockup playing fantasy football, coaching softball and early on– eating lots of junk food
“I’ve been pretty good with people and I’ve basically have spent a conflict free life.”
The board is expected to make a decision within an hour.