Stolen generator from Medford grooming facility

Medford, Ore. — Three months in business and a local woman is having to change her hours after a $2,000 generator was stolen from her mobile grooming facility.
The “Shampooch” bus allows Rebekah Bailey to take care of people’s pets right after their front door.
The stolen Honda 3,000 generator typically provides air conditioning for the vehicle.
“The basket that holds the generator and secures the generator was taken apart and the generator was missing and broken pieces on the ground,” Rebekah Bailey said.
Bailey says she’s had to adjust her work hours to beat the heat.
For the time being, she’s only working in the early mornings or late evenings.
She’s appreciative for the community’s support, but hopes to see her generator come back.
If you have any information call Medford Police.