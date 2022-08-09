ODF deploys special plane, camera system in Jackson & Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Department of putting some special camera technology to use in Jackson and Josephine Counties to keep an eye on potential fires.

Overnight, the agency used a FLIR camera system mounted on a plane which allows them to detect fires as small as a campfire from 12,000 feet in the air.

ODF Southwest District said it requests these flights after thunderstorms to detect any holdover fires.

While no new fires were found over Jackson County or Josephine County, ODF is reminding residents about increased risks for fire starts and fire weather warnings for the area.