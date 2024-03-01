ODOT cautioning drivers during winter storm warning

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Chain requirements are no longer required on I-5’s Siskiyou Pass as a winter storm warning is in the region the next couple days.

And while the snow is falling in the mountains, rain and high winds are also affecting drivers out on the coast.

ODOT expects rapidly changing conditions through this weekend, which could result in closures and delays across our region.

A crash already caused a closure on Highway 101 near Brookings earlier today.

Chains were also required on I-5 over Siskiyou Pass earlier Thursday morning, but were reduced soon after.

ODOT said it expects conditions to change often over the next few days and travelers should prepare for delays.

ODOT’s Julie Denney said, “I think the biggest thing we can expect is changing conditions. In a period of an hour we can go from bare pavement to full chain restrictions and back to bare pavement again. So people really need to be prepared for everything.”

Denney said checking ‘Trip Check’ before you drive will help you prepare for any delays or closures.

She said keeping emergency supplies in your car is always a good idea, even if you’re just driving across town.

Denney said they are seeing plenty of snow across the Cascades, which will most likely affect driving conditions.

She said high winds are also likely to cause delays by causing trees or branches to fall.

