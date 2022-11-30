ODOT gearing up for winter storm

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– With severe weather expected to hit the Rogue Valley this week, ODOT is busy preparing.

The state agency is making sure they have all of the snow plow drivers and deicer they need.

A spokesperson told NBC5 they have been working for months in advance of the winter weather.

ODOT said they’re well stocked with deicer, cinder and salt where they’re allowed to use it.

The agency said they’re prepared to shift resources where the weather is most severe.

ODOT has been meeting with the National Weather Service weekly to stay prepared.

ODOT’s Matt Noble said, “for the storm specifically, we’ve been in touch with them since the weekend and every day the picture gets a little more clear. But in general, we make sure that we have dedicated resources to different parts of Southern Oregon.”

Noble still recommends being cautious on the roads this winter even if they look clear.

He said black ice can cause serious problems for drivers.

As always, ODOT recommends using trip check dot com before you hit the roads this winter.