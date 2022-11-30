Volunteers needed for Medford’s extreme weather shelter

MEDFORD, Ore.– Because of the extreme weather warning, Access is opening a severe weather shelter overnight in Medford.

The low barrier shelter is at 332 West Sixth Street and can accommodate over 60 people at a time.

Access will be providing hot meals and coffee as well.

Right now, it’s set to be open until 8:30 Friday morning.

The organization says they are looking to stay open longer, but they need more volunteers.

Access’s Matthew Rogers said, “if there’s anybody in the community who wants to volunteer their time and work in the shelter, it’s typically very low-key and slow-paced. You get to build relationships with the unhoused population.”

Rogers said a typical volunteer shift is four hours and shifts are available from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

There is a volunteer page on the access website with more information, as well as information on the severe weather shelter.