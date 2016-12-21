ODOT incident response

White City, Ore., — While taking care of road conditions is one part of ODOT’s job, incident response is another.
When cars get in accidents or are stopped in the road in the Rogue Valley, Sergio Mendoza is on the job.
With his truck, he can push and pull cars and debris out of the roadway to make a clear and safe path for not just first responders, but motorists as well.
“Just see if there’s anything on the roadway, disabled motorists are a big one. If that means changing a tire for them, or calling a tow truck, just whatever helps get them off the roadway.”
ODOT works in partnership with police and fire departments in the valley as well.