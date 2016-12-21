Home
ODOT incident response

ODOT incident response

Local News Regional , , , ,

White City, Ore., — While taking care of road conditions is one part of ODOT’s job, incident response is another.

When cars get in accidents or are stopped in the road in the Rogue Valley, Sergio Mendoza is on the job.

With his truck, he can push and pull cars and debris out of the roadway to make a clear and safe path for not just first responders, but motorists as well.

“Just see if there’s anything on the roadway, disabled motorists are a big one. If that means changing a tire for them, or calling a tow truck, just whatever helps get them off the roadway.”

ODOT works in partnership with police and fire departments in the valley as well.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics