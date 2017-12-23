ODOT prepares for winter with new tool – salt

White City, Ore.– With millions of Americans hitting the road this holiday season transportation officials in Oregon, and across the country are pulling out all the stops to keep the roads open.
Here, in Southern Oregon, the Oregon Department of Transportation has a new tool this winter – salt.
“We just came off a five year pilot program last year in which we used salt as a strategic tool between the California border and Ashland, at mile point 11,” said Gary Leaming, public information officer for ODOT. “So, because of the severe winter we had last year throughout the state, the agency has expanded that to go from Ashland up to Canyonville on the I-5 corridor.”
Having the ability to salt the interstate in new areas, like Sexton Summit in Josephine County, could be a huge asset for travelers.
ODOT recommends people have their cars fully stocked with gas, food and warm blankets in case of accidents or weather-related events at this time of year.
You can always check conditions before you leave just go to tripcheck.com.