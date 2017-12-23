Rollover crash on Hayes Hill

Photo: Rural Metro Fire
Wonder, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a rollover crash Saturday, just before 6 p.m. on Hayes Hill, near MP 15 on Redwood Highway.
When crews arrived on-scene, they found a single vehicle on its top in the roadway, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked quickly to free the driver, who was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center with moderate injuries.
According to Rural Metro Fire, the driver became combative during treatment, so firefighters were sent in the ambulance to assist.
Rural Metro Fire was assisted by Illinois Valley Fire District and American Medical Response. Oregon State Police is handling the investigation.
NBC5 News Reporter, Weather Forecaster, Anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.
Leave a Comment: