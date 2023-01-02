Officer-involved shooting reported in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. – An officer-involved shooting in Linn County is under investigation.

Oregon State Police said on Monday, January 2, 2023, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that ended within the city of Albany.

OSP troopers were called to assist and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, OSP said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The Albany Police Department will reportedly investigate the incident.

No further information was provided by OSP.