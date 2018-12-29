Officer involved shooting results in fatal confrontation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Around four in the morning, Saturday Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of an assault in progress at a residence northeast of Beatty, Oregon.
When officer’s arrived, the adult son of the assault victim retreated into a nearby building and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Deputies were able to contact a mental health crisis counselor who responded to the residence.
At around 7:50 a.m., deputies requested that an ambulance be dispatched to the area, shots had been fired, the suspect needed medical attention, and all deputies were uninjured.
It was soon determined that Mark Farrell, 33, was deceased.
Initial investigation revealed the subject approached the deputies with a weapon and lethal force was used.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated and the Oregon State Police is the lead investigating agency per established protocol.
Two involved Sheriff’s Office deputies will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
No further information will be released until all involved parties have been interviewed.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.