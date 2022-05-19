OHA: Covid-19 cases & test positivity both up

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 18, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The OHA is reminding the community that Covid-19 is still very much present in the community. Health officials say the risk of exposure and infection exists in every Oregon community.

The OHA says state-wide data shows test positivity from April to May, has risen from 7% to 11%. During the last month, statewide daily reported case counts more than doubled.

“Our state and national trends all tell us significant disease transmission is occurring, recent data shows a slowing of the increase in reported cases indicating we may be nearing the top of this current peak,” said State Epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger

Since the end of April, hospitalizations have nearly doubled from 110 to 251 Covid patients. The OHA says it’s optimistic that the number of hospitalized patients with Covid in Oregon, will not exceed our hospital’s ability to care for them.

Jenna King
Jenna King
