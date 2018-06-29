OHA issues new water toxin guidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. – To protect Oregonians from potentially dangerous toxins, state health officials are issuing new temporary requirements for water suppliers.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, harmful algal blooms are becoming the norm in Oregon. The EPA says most species of algae aren’t harmful, but certain types bloom in excess and produce toxins that are harmful to humans.
Following an algal bloom that affected the Salem water supply, the OHA is instating new rules requiring water suppliers to meet certain criteria to test for the cyanobacteria toxins microcystins and cylindropermopsin.
“As harmful algal blooms become the norm in Oregon, as they are around the country, we must address this emerging threat to our drinking water supplies,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “These temporary rules close a gap in regulations and will help us protect our drinking water systems so everyone in Oregon is kept safe from exposure to cyanotoxins.”
The rules apply to water suppliers who use surface water sources, affecting about 150 to 200 Oregon water suppliers. They’ll now have to collect water samples every two weeks for testing. If any amount of cyanotoxins are found, daily testing must occur. If a sample exhibits cyanotoxin levels that could be harmful, a “do-not-drink” advisory may be issued.
The Medford Water Commission said the city’s main source of water is Big Butte Spring, which originates underground and doesn’t present a risk of algal toxins. The remainder of the city’s water comes from the Rogue River. The city treats their water with ozone, which they say is the most effective method used for destroying algal toxins.
According to MWC, they’ll continue to monitor water conditions throughout the summer. So far, no algal toxins have been detected in the City of Medford’s water.