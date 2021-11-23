OHA lifts outdoor mask requirements

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon health officials are lifting the statewide requirements for masking outdoors.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced masks are no longer required for crowded settings outdoors. The rule has been in place since August of last year.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state health officer, said: “While it’s too soon to lift all mask precautions, we can remove the outdoor mask requirement for crowded public settings. We’re not seeing these settings fueling large outbreaks. Oregonians can interact with others outdoors without putting themselves and others at high risk, especially if they are vaccinated.”

The OHA said the outdoor mask rule, a rule that requires people to wear masks indoors in public settings and a slow but steady rise in vaccination rates, has helped reduce transmission rates.