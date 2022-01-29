OHA to file permanent mask & vaccine rules for schools, healthcare settings

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority will file permanent rules requiring indoor masking in K-12 schools and vaccines for school employees.

The OHA said the permanent rules replace the temporary rules which were set to expire Friday.

“State health officials emphasized that the rule filing will maintain masking protections during the current Omicron surge,” the OHA said. “State officials are developing measures to determine when it may be safe to lift the school mask rule.”

Next week, the OHA is expected to file similar rules for healthcare workers.

At a Friday news conference, Dr. Dean Sidelinger — state health officer and state epidemiologist — said while the rules will be permanent, the OHA can loosen or rescind them as conditions change.

Sidelinger’s full comments can be found here. A recording of the briefing can be found above this article.