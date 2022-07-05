Olympian Robby Burns honored by hometown this 4th of July

MT. SHASTA, Calif. —This 4th of July, the city of Mt. Shasta is honoring a resident, who also happens to be an Olympian.

Robby Burns, was this year’s grand marshal, in the 4th of July parade.

Burns competed as a snowboarder in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, early this year.

He says it’s an honor to have the opportunity to be back in his hometown, which was a huge supporter of him during his Olympic journey.

“Just to have that honor, to be here and to get to stare out into the eyes of the community and with my heart my head and my smile to say thank you to everybody.’

Burns says thousands of people came out for the festivities.

Mt. Shasta saying, they’re forever proud of Robby representing them.