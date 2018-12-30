One dead in fatal crash on Hwy 238

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Saturday morning Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 238 near milepost 3.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru Forester, operated by Eric Maddox, 34, of Grants Pass, swerved to avoid a deer crossing the road. The Subaru left its lane, overcorrected, and entered the opposing lane of traffic. The Subaru collided with an oncoming Ford Ranger, operated by Robert Culton, 63, of Williams.
Maddox sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Culton was transported, by ambulance to Three Rivers Community Hospital for injuries. Hwy 238 was closed for approximately 2 hours.
OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Department, Josephine County Rural Metro Fire, and ODOT.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.