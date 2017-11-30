One local couple is hoping for new wheels

Gold Hill, Ore. – Kevin and his wife Ann-Renee Watson moved to Southern Oregon from Michigan to enjoy the outdoors.
But for Kevin, a childhood accident left him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
“I can’t really describe how lonely that feels,” Ann-Renee said. “Not being able to share that with Kevin in real time is heartbreaking. To see the smile on his face when I show him the pictures and the joy that he feels knowing I got to see that, breaks my heart even more.”
“It’s sad” Kevin said, “No one wants to see the beach from a distance.”
The couple started a GoFundMe page to buy a specialized wheelchair. The chair would allow him to hike, walk and even stand next to his wife.
They need to raise $8,000 to purchase the chair. But for the couple, it wouldn’t just be a new wheelchair, it would be a new life.
“It would be like getting a new pair of legs,” Kevin said.
“I can only imagine where we will go, definitely where the sidewalk ends,” Ann-Renee said.
If you would like to donate here is more information: https://www.gofundme.com/freekev