One person injured in Klamath County shooting

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Klamath Falls.
Around 1:30 Wednesday morning, deputies were called to the 25000 block of Bedfield Cemetery road between Klamath Falls and Malin. When they arrived they found a person had been shot. That person was taken to a Medford hospital and then flown to Portland where they are in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office is calling the shooting an isolated incident and says it remains under investigation. No names will be released by investigators due to confidentiality reasons.