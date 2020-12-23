Home
One person stabbed near Hawthorne Park in Medford

MEDFORD, Or.- Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Medford Police say they got a call that someone was stabbed near the Medford Senior Center.

According to police, they received the 911 call from one of the people involved in the incident.

MPD tells NBC5 News the victim was stabilized and then taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say it’s still so early in their investigation and they’re still collecting information. They have someone that they believe is the assault suspect and are interviewing that person tonight.

“We have been in contact with the other party, the alleged assaulter and we are investigating and interviewing him at this time,” said MPD’s Tom Vanderes.

Police say it is still too early in the investigation to confirm many details, like the type of weapon used, if the involved parties knew each other, or any details about either the victim or suspect.

Police told NBC5 News that there was no threat to the public.

