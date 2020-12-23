One person stabbed near Hawthorne Park in Medford

MEDFORD, Or.- Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Medford Police say they got a call that someone was stabbed near the Medford Senior Center.
According to police, they received the 911 call from one of the people involved in the incident.
MPD tells NBC5 News the victim was stabilized and then taken to a nearby hospital.
Police say it’s still so early in their investigation and they’re still collecting information. They have someone that they believe is the assault suspect and are interviewing that person tonight.
“We have been in contact with the other party, the alleged assaulter and we are investigating and interviewing him at this time,” said MPD’s Tom Vanderes.
Police say it is still too early in the investigation to confirm many details, like the type of weapon used, if the involved parties knew each other, or any details about either the victim or suspect.
Police told NBC5 News that there was no threat to the public.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.