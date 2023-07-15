OnTrack Rogue Valley renovating Cobblestone Village for family treatment

MEDFORD, Ore.– OnTrack Rogue Valley is in the beginning stages of renovating Medford’s Cobblestone Village into a family treatment campus.

The organization wants to provide around 50 beds for parents and children dealing with substance abuse.

OnTrack’s executive director said they want to take a holistic approach with the family treatment campus.

She says its the first of its kind in the state.

Executive Director Sommer Wolcott said, “we see the urgency and the need in the community and how much Oregon is struggling with limited access to care.”

OnTrack has been working for a year to purchase and begin renovating the 2.7 acre Cobblestone Village campus in Medford.

It said it wants use the 35,000 square feet of existing buildings to treat parents who are dealing with substance abuse issues. and their children.

Wolcott said, “for families that are engaged here, the impact is going to be enormous as far as being efficient. Having wrap around supports with medical care and mental health and substance use all in one place.”

Wolcott said the campus will have adult and child psychiatrists, mental health counselors, substance abuse counselors and more.

She said the goal is to provide space for around 35 moms, 16 dads and their children to receive treatment on campus.

“Often times the stress and traumatic experiences in early childhood contribute to them later developing a substance use disorder or mental health issues as adults,” Wolcott said, “so we’re really trying to break that cycle.”

Wolcott said around 80% of people in residential treatment have a family history of substance abuse.

She believes one of the biggest impacts the campus could have is helping children deal with the impacts of substance abuse.

“We’ll have our licensed childcare center, which includes childcare teachers,” she said, “and we’ll be adding in infant and toddler and early childhood mental health professionals and psychiatrists.”

Wolcott said OnTrack is still working with architecture firms to design the campus.

She said they hope to begin renovating Cobblestone Village in 2024.

“We have room to grow here and be able to make sure that we have enough supports here to wrap around families,” she said.

Wolcott said OnTrack has already raised over $12 million for renovations.

She said there is no timeline yet for when the campus will be ready to open.

