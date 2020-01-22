Oral arguments begin in Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After a long and bitter debate to open Senate impeachment proceedings, senators will listen to opening arguments Wednesday as the impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Washington.
The back-and-forth is over, for now, as both sides in the trial now get the chance to lay out their case.
Day one was a marathon, clocking in at 13 hours of partisan bickering. The arguments, at times, were intense and personal, frustrating Supreme Court Justice John Roberts who is presiding over the historic trial.
“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Justice Roberts stated.
The body that’s controlled by Republicans rejected eleven amendments to allow new documents and additional witnesses with president Trump suggesting he could use executive privilege to block former staffers like John Bolton from taking the stand.
It’s an issue that could come up for another vote after opening arguments that begin Wednesday.
Notably, President Trump’s lawyers did not file a motion to dismiss the case entirely. The deadline for that was 9:00 EST Wednesday morning.