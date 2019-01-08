Oregon agencies offering $500 to keep homes fire-wise

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry and Fire District 3 are partnering together to help property owners removed hazardous fuels around their homes.
ODF and Fire District 3 will go to homeowners properties and assess the home as well as provide homeowners with ideas and recommendations on how to make homes fire safe.
For those who make the necessary changes, ODF is offerings grants of $500 per acre.
“It’s really important for entire communities to kind of come together and just work that stuff out,” Herb Johnson with Oregon Department of Forestry said.
The assessment and the 500 dollar grant is only for homes located in district 3.
If you’d like to find out if your home is located in that district you can go to, swofiredata.com/landowners and to apply for an assessment you can call. 541-664-2238.
