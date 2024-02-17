Oregon Bay Area Beautification second Saturday cleanups

COOS BAY, Ore. – Oregon Bay Area Beautification is a service group for the Coos Bay and North Bend area that launched in 2021 with the goal of beautifying the area’s public spaces.

The group is holding its next monthly cleanup Saturday on March 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ferry Road Park near the North Bend Bridge. Sign ups will begin 15 minutes before the event. The group holds one of these events every second Saturday of the month from January through November.

OBAB board treasurer Catie Loy says volunteers can clear out trash or invasive plants like English ivy and Scotch broom, which can be harmful to the native plant life.

“I think it’s a great way to connect a variety of people with different viewpoints with the single goal in mind to help our community parks look much better,” she said. “We can all do our part.”

Loy said since OBAB is a volunteer based organization, they’re always looking for more hands to help out, no matter your ability or age.

“We make sure that we have a project for every ability,” Loy said. “If you’re disabled, we can have you help with the sign ins or you can help with sharing our social media posts. We always try to make sure we have something kid friendly, we don’t let them do anything dangerous.”

While volunteers are welcome to stay for the full event, it’s not mandatory.

“They can either stay for the whole two hours that we do the event or they can just stay for 15 minutes, that little bit of time does tremendous amount of work. So any efforts appreciated,” Loy said.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.