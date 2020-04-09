Oregon businesses asked to participate in COVID-19 impact survey

Home
SALEM, Ore. – Local businesses are being asked to take a COVID-19 impact survey.

Business Oregon is partnering with Travel Oregon and Small Business Development Centers to determine how local businesses are impacted during this ongoing pandemic. To better assess the situation, business managers and owners are being asked to take an online survey that will help provide a better picture for policymakers.

Organizers say individual survey responses will be kept confidential, only the aggregate information will be shared.

To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BusinessOregon. It will remain open through April 15, 2020.

