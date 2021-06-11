Oregon House to vote on expulsion of Rep. Mike Nearman

The Republican from Independence, Oregon appeared to intentionally let a group of protesters into the locked Capitol in December.
New video shows State Representative Nearman apparently coaching a group of people on how to enter the Capitol. “We’re setting up Operation Hall Pass,” he could be heard saying. “Which I don’t know anything about, and if you accuse me of knowing something about it, I’ll deny it.”
House Minority leader Christine Drazan (R-District 39) said Nearman’s actions did not meet the standards public servants should be held to. She said, “It was a decision to expose our state troopers and the occupants of the building to the potential for violence. That is not acceptable.”
This is the first time anything like this has happened in state history.
House Resolution 3 will now head to the House floor for an official vote.