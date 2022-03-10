Oregon legislators approve $50 million grant for ‘Project Turnkey 2.0″

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon legislature is investing millions of dollars to address the state’s housing crisis.

In 2020, the state granted $65 million to create Project Turnkey for the purpose of acquiring hotels and other buildings to convert them into sources of shelter or housing. Since then, the project created 19 new shelters in 13 counties, leading to a 20% increase in the state’s supply of shelter beds.

Based on the program’s success, the Oregon Community Foundation recently announced it appears an additional $50 million will go toward “Project Turnkey 2.0.”

The new funds will be allocated to local entities to help them acquire about 10 properties that will be made into housing.

OCF is working with Oregon Housing and Community Services to select which entities receive funds.

“Oregon Housing and Community Services is an eager partner with Oregon Community Foundation in the implementation of Project Turnkey 2.0,” said Mike Savara, OHCS Assistant Director of Homeless Services. “This innovative program has proven results across the state. This second round of resources will help support low-income communities that have been devastated by COVID and to address one of Oregon’s most prolonged challenges — our housing crisis.”

The legislation still needs to be signed by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.