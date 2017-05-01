Oregon man arrested for manufacturing hash oil in N. California

REDDING, Calif. – An Oregon man was arrested Saturday in Redding, California for manufacturing hash oil.
According to the Redding Police Department, a firefighter called police to report suspicious activity near his fire station on Beltline Road.
The firefighter told police he saw lights and heard loud music coming from a previously empty warehouse.
Officers said when they arrived an aggressive dog ran at them from an open door at the warehouse. One of the officers used pepper spray to keep it away.
Police said two people then ran out of the warehouse. They were both detained for questioning.
The men told officers they were working on cars inside the warehouse, but police said the overwhelming smell of marijuana coming from the building didn’t match the story.
When the officers went inside they found an operational butane honey oil (BHO) manufacturing operation.
Police said they found finished product along with trash bags full of marijuana waiting to be processed.
RPD said one of the men was released, but the other was arrested for operating the BHO lab.
25-year-old Oregon resident John Dale Kealiher was booked into the Shasta County Jail on a charge of making a controlled substance. His bail was set for $500,000.