Oregon minimum wage set to increase

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s minimum wage goes up this weekend.
Starting Sunday, more than 7,000 workers in the Rogue Valley alone will be getting a boost on their paychecks.
Customers may also notice a boost in prices in the coming months as businesses look to make up for the increased labor costs.
Here’s a look at how the increases break down based on county: in so-called “standard” counties like Jackson and Josephine, the minimum wage will increase from $10.25 to $10.75 an hour. While “non-urban” counties like Klamath and Coos will see an increase from $10.00 to $10.50. The Portland-metro area will see a 75¢ increase from $11.25 to $12.00 dollars an hour.