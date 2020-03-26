Oregon Nat’l Guard delivers medical supplies to rural Oregonians

200325-A-LM216-354: Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Gerod Martin (left) and Sgt. Luke Fox, prepare a trailer and Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) for his team to deliver 150 military cots along with 150 blankets and hygiene packs provided by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services to La Grande, Ore., March 26, 2020. The team of four Oregon Army National Guardsman will travel from Salem to La Grande at the request of Union County Emergency Management in response to the COVID-19 situation. Additionally, at the request of Grant County, the team will deliver and assist in setting up three large tents to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day, Ore., to be used, if needed, to support temporary medical stations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office)
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon National Guard is working to deliver medical supplies in rural parts of the state.
The Oregon Military Department said the Guard is transporting 150 military cots along with blankets and hygiene packs to La Grande.
“We are all part of one team working together to ensure the safety of our communities throughout Oregon,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department.
In addition to the La Grande delivery, the National Guard is working to set up a temporary structure in Grant County to support short-term medical stations if and when they are needed.
