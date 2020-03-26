1 new COVID-19 death reported in Oregon

Home
SALEM, Ore. – Coronavirus has claimed another life in Oregon as the number of confirmed infections continues to rise.

The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday morning there was one additional COVID-19 death in the state, bringing the total up to 11.

The latest death was a 69-year-old Washington County woman who had underlying health conditions.

There were also 50 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing the state total to over 300. The new infections are in the following counties: Clatsop, Deschutes, Josephine, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco and Washington.

A non-OHA report stated there is a healthcare worker who tested positive for COVID-19 in Klamath County.

For more information, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

