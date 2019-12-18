Oregon teen accused of stabbing her grandfather

Authorities said after a home invasion, the granddaughter and three other teens stole the 66-year-old man’s car, wallet and cell phone before crashing it in Seaside on Monday night.
Hours later, officers in Seaside tracked down the stolen car. There was a chase and it crashed in a swamp area.
Three of the suspects were arrested, one ran off.
Adam Israel who lives nearby got a call from a neighbor to stay inside. He said, “Watching the police lights, listening to the scanner app, and next thing we know we hear the description of the guy they are looking for.”
Israel said the suspect was described with black clothes, black hair and a white jacket. “He walks up my front porch and starts banging on my door, start ringing my doorbell. I grabbed my firearm and tell my family to get up the stairs.”
The suspect eventually left. Israel monitored him as he went down the street to another home asking for dry clothes.
Israel said “He needed medical assistance because it was really cold last night, probably in the low 30s. He probably went 200 yards through a swamp to get to my house, there’s a swamp way down below.”
About an hour and a half later, officers arrested the suspect.
“Seaside police and fire department did an amazing job,” Israel said. “They responded quickly the Coast Guard was there they were very calculated and did an amazing job keeping our community safe.”