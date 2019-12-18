Talent police ask for help identifying credit card theft suspect

TALENT, Ore. – Police are trying to find a woman who gained the trust of a person before stealing their credit card.
The Talent Police Department said the woman stole the card from a senior citizen she befriended in October.
Officers believe around the time the card was stolen, the woman frequented Talent, Phoenix and Ashland.
Police provided no further information about the case.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Talent Police Department at 541-535-1253 and refer to case number 19-3516.