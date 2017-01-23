Oregon to fire tight ends coach over DUII arrest

Eugene, Ore.- The University of Oregon is in the process of firing its tight ends coach, David Reaves. That’s according to a statement released by the Ducks’ athletic director.
David Reaves was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Late Sunday, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens released the following statement:
“Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced. The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness.”
Reaves has not yet commented.