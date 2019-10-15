Oregon vape shops closing in response to ban

GRESHAM, Ore. (KATU) – Many vape stores in Oregon are planning to close their doors for good on Tuesday. That’s because the state is banning flavored vaping products for six-months.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission estimates about 4,000 retailers will be impacted.
One store employee says they weren’t left with much choice but to close down after the decision was announced last week.
Marcus Glemser with Str8 Vaping in Gresham said, “With 70 percent of our profits being the juice and flavored juices, it would not be possible having to pay rent and two employees. We only have two employees and we can’t do it.”
If businesses don’t comply they face a $500 dollar fine for each infraction. They could also lose their license.