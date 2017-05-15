Oregon woman issued $2,500 fine for barking dog

Silverton, Ore. – A Silverton woman is upset over a $2,500 ticket for her barking dog.
Neighbors say the dog barks all of the time and they’ve left notes asking if her dogs are okay, according to a KATU report.
“It’s just non-stop and it gets aggravating,” one neighbor said. “The dog’s just been barking from the time she leaves in the morning until she gets home at night.”
The dog’s owner, Colleen Nunn, admits she’s been warned repeatedly.
Nunn said she’s tried a shocking bark collar on the dog, even a muzzle.
But on Tuesday, a Silverton officer wrote her a ticket for $2,500.
Nunn said the fine is ridiculously high, especially when compared to nearby areas.
Even neighbors agreed. “That’s ridiculous. If she was charged $50, $100 or whatever (I’d approve), but $2,500 I think is a little uncalled for.”
Police Chief Jeff Fossholm said for any code violation that doesn’t have a specific fine, officers are required to write the maximum amount.
A municipal judge will ultimately decide the final amount of the fine.
A court hearing is scheduled next month, where Nunn will get to explain to the judge her side of the story.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.