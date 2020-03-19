Oregon won’t delay the state’s primary election

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s primary election will go on as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The office of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said in part, “Because Oregon votes by mail we do not have to be concerned about social distancing issues at polling places that so many other states are struggling with. Many states are looking to implement our vote by mail system as a safer way to conduct elections in November. Contingency plans are being prepared to deal with any impacts the COVID-19 virus may have on our election processes.”
The May 19th Primary Election allows Oregonians to cast votes for local nonpartisan offices and to select their choice for partisan offices like the President of the United States at both the national and state level.
For more information, visit http://www.oregonvotes.gov