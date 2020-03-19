Oregon’s Governor announces executive order on higher education

SALEM, Ore. – Wednesday, an executive order was announced by Oregon Governor Kate Brown to the state’s higher education institutions. They are directed to move their classes online as part of a statewide effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The order will stay in effect till April 28th.
The Governor’s order will also impact on-campus operations to critical functions like dining services and dormitories. In a news release from Governor Brown’s office, it stated employees are expected to implement social distancing to “…ensure students have a safe place to live and eat.”
“Governor Brown’s clear guidance will help Oregon’s colleges and universities statewide to move forward into Spring term with the utmost priority placed on the health of our communities, while they continue their educational missions during this extraordinarily hard time,” said Ben Cannon, director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission.