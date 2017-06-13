Oregon’s unemployment rate reaches record low 3.6 percent

Salem, Ore.- Oregon’s unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent in May from 3.7 percent in April, reaching a new record low since records began in 1976.
Oregon’s rate was significantly below the 5.0 percent rate in May 2016, as well as the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.
As unemployment edged down, the labor force hit a record high. For the first time, in May, Oregon’s labor force rose above 2.1 million. The labor force grew by 40,000 in the first five months of the year.
Gains were largest in construction, which added 1,600 jobs. The addition brings the total number of construction jobs to about 97,700.
The next statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for June will be released on Tuesday, July 18. All numbers are seasonally adjusted.