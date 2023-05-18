Oscar Mayer’s famous ‘Wienermobile’ gets beefy new name

(CNN) Goodbye, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Hello, Frankmobile.

The beloved Wienermobile is hitting the road this summer with a new name.

The change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including a “please do not lick” one.

Instead of “Hotdoggers” behind the wheel the new drivers are called “Frankfurters.”

The company is also introducing a “Frank for Franks” program. Anyone with an iteration of the name “Frank” can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer says this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

