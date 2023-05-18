Oscar Mayer’s famous ‘Wienermobile’ gets beefy new name

Posted by Newsroom Staff May 18, 2023

(CNN) Goodbye, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Hello, Frankmobile.

The beloved Wienermobile is hitting the road this summer with a new name.

The change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including a “please do not lick” one.

Instead of “Hotdoggers” behind the wheel the new drivers are called “Frankfurters.”

The company is also introducing a “Frank for Franks” program. Anyone with an iteration of the name “Frank” can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer says this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

