Drug dealer responsible for numerous overdoses arrested, Medford police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local drug dealer with suspected connections to numerous overdoses in Medford was arrested, police said.

According to the Medford Police Department, 22-year-old Mason Jeffrey Barrette obtained drugs in the Bay Area and took them to Medford to distribute.

He allegedly used juveniles to deliver the drugs and used a third-party apartment in the 1800 block of Crater Lake Avenue as a hub for his criminal activity.

When the apartment was searched, detectives reportedly found over a half-pound of fentanyl along with various other drugs, including Xanax, psilocybin, mushrooms, and methamphetamine.

On May 5, Barrette was lodged at the Jackson County jail for numerous drug possession and distribution charges.

MPD said Barrette has additional criminal charges pending.

