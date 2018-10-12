OSF’s executive director stepping down

ASHLAND, Ore. – The executive director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is stepping down.
Cynthia Rider has decided she won’t pursue contract renewal as executive director of the festival. She’ll continue to serve until an interim executive director is named.
Rider, who has served in her role since 2013, announced her departure as OSF is searching for someone to replace Artistic Director Bill Rauch.
“It has been a tremendous honor and privilege,” Rider said, “but I believe that the time has come for fresh leadership in partnership with a new artistic director and as the company takes a series of steps to increase its resilience and sustainability now and into the future.”
NBC5 News interviewed both Rider and Rauch just prior to the announcement. You can watch that interview here: https://bit.ly/2QKUHDy