Week 2: Toy Chest

This week’s refurbish project is taking an old metal storage bin and turning it into a toy chest.
This project is really cute and just the right size to add a Hot wheels course to the top.
- Sand Sides
- Brush coat with Paint
- Measure top of bin for lid, adding ½ inch to each side for overhang.
- Stain lid and let dry.
- Coat lid and box with clear polyurethane. Let dry
- Mark on box where you would like hinges for lid. Measure length of screw so to not go all the way through the lid.
- Lay lid on box and mark where hinges will be on lid.
- Pre drill holes into box for hinges.
- Attach hinges to lid. Do not overtighten. This will cause the wood to split.
- Place lid on box and attach lid to hinges on box.
- They did not add a latch to the box. As it is being used as a toy box they thought it would be safer without a latch.
Items needed-
Sanding sponge
Paint brush
Measuring tape
Drill
Screwdriver
Paint
Stain
Gloves
Sealant
Pencil
Time spent – 2 hours
Beginner level project