OSP drug-detection K-9 retires

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A local police dog is retiring after serving for six years on the force.

K-9 Harley has been working as a drug-detection dog out of the Oregon State Police patrol office in Roseburg since late 2015.

Over his career, Harley’s helped lead investigators to over $290,000 in suspicious cash, 315 pounds of marijuana, 90 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of cocaine, and 10 pounds of heroin.

OSP said Harley’s handler, Senior Trooper Ledbetter, will be taking ownership of Harley and “will be allowing him to live his best-retired life as the Ledbetter family dog.”