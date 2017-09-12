OSP trooper shot

Update (09/12/17 5:45 p.m.) – KVAL reports law enforcement officers have detained a “person of interest” in this case. Further updates: http://bit.ly/2gZQrDk
Creswell, Ore. (KVAL/KMTR) – An Oregon State Police trooper was shot Tuesday afternoon near Highway 99 and England Road in the Creswell area, according to law enforcement at the scene.
The trooper was shot in his bullet-proof vest and is expected to be okay, law enforcement said.
The suspect vehicle has been located on Saginaw Road, officers at the scene said. That location is about a mile and a half from the scene of the shooting.
A state police spokesperson said they weren’t sure if the trooper also fired during the incident.
There is no word yet on whether or not a suspect is in custody.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the shooting Tuesday.
An ambulance could be seen leaving the area shortly before 2 p.m., followed by a law enforcement vehicle. Officials have not released the trooper’s name.
A tactical unit from the Oregon State Police was on scene by 3 p.m