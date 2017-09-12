Utah man accused of starting wildfires in Oregon

Portland, Ore. – A Utah man was arrested for starting four separate wildfires along Highway 97 in central Oregon.
On August 29, police began to investigate after four fires started next to the highway between Lava River Cave and milepost 180 south of La Pine.
Three of the fires were quickly contained, but a fourth fire–the McKay Fire–grew to about 1,219 acres.
Police were able to identify 37-year-old Salt Lake City resident Christopher Glen Wilson as a suspect in the case.
Oregon State Police troopers were able to locate Wilson driving a stolen blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 84 near Ontario on September 8.
Wilson was arrested and later indicted in Deschutes County on three counts of arson in the first degree and reckless endangerment.
OSP said Wilson may be responsible for other northwest fires.
If you saw Wilson or the vehicle he was driving in any areas known to have wildland fires, call OSP at 503-375-3555.
Police said more information about this case will be released when it becomes available.