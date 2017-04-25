OSP won’t step up if safety levy fails in Josephine Co.

Grants Pass, Ore,. — “I feel they are threatening us and using scare tactics.”
“We need to support our law enforcement.”
Josephine County residents are split when it comes to the proposed safety levy.
Measure 1780 would set a tax of 93 cents per 1 thousand dollars of assessed property value to help foot the bill for the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Similar levies have failed several times before, because some residents don’t want their taxes raised.
“I think that if we need more police, there are other things, others ways to get it.” said Bob Cherril.
Over the years the Oregon State Police have stepped in to help fill the gap.
Currently there are 16 troopers assigned to Josephine County.
But OSP says it can’t help anymore.
“We’re facing budget cuts ourselves state wide, and we pull resources to help out a county such as Josephine – other areas of the state may suffer from that” said OSP PIO Bill Fugate.
“It’s something residents in the area who support the levy are scared by. ”
“We need the professionals who know how to do their job, when we call someone we expect them to come. And to think when we call someone and they might not show up, yeah that’s kind of scary.” said Steven Burman.
Without sheriff or extra OSP patrols, Josephine County is left with a gap in law enforcement.
“There’s a gap now, and that gap could be even greater if the levy does fail.” said Fugate.
While those who support and oppose the levy have different views of the situation, both agree something needs to be done to help their county.
“We’re the lowest taxed county in the state and we won’t pay for what we want, we need to put up.” said Burman.
“Maybe some of the things they’re spending on now needs to be diverted to police officers. I definitely believe police officers are the most important part of safety” said Cherril.
Oregon State Police say the current 16 troopers and detectives will stay in Josephine County regardless on whether the levy fails, 911 calls will just have to be prioritized.