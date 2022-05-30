OSU softball team, baseball team updates

CORVALLIS, Ore. – At the NCAA level, Oregon State University softball clinched a trip to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2006 and the 2nd time in program history.

They had a two to zero shutout win at Stanford on Saturday.

Up next the Beavers head to Oklahoma City where they are slated to face Florida at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Oregon State baseball enters the postseason as the nation’s 3rd seed and will be hosting a regional for the 9th time.

The NCAA Corvallis Regional gets underway on Friday with games through Sunday and possibly Monday.

The Beavers will start things off Friday against New Mexico State, the 4th-seeded team at their regional.

Oregon State dropped the finale of the PAC-12 tournament 9 to 5 to Stanford on Sunday night at Scottsdale Stadium.